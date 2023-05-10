Couturier Mayyur Girotra to kickstart NY Pride, 2023 with his luxury collection

Celebrated couturier Mayyur Girotra will kickstart the much-touted New York City (NYC) Pride, 2023, with the launch of his first luxury pret line, 'AIKYA', on June 2.

AIKYA, meaning unity, is a fusion of western silhouettes with Indian embroidery and techniques. Girotra's expert craft blends a vibrant mix of colours and emotions that represent the LGBTQIA+ community worldwide, a press release stated.

The collection will be showcased at Āve – Soho, amidst a backdrop of historic photographs of queer people from India.

''I dedicate a love letter to my LGBTQIA+ family through the lens of my craft. From concept to execution, Google team have been strategic partners in building my vision,'' said Girotra in a statement, adding the collection pushed him out of his comfort zone.

Pride Month, also known as LGBTQIA+ Pride Month, is observed in June in the US and other countries across the world. The theme of the NYC Pride this year is 'Strength in Solidarity'.

It will feature events including the 'NYC Pride Rally', 'Youth Pride' -- a celebration for LGBTQ teens and their friends -- and the traditional 'NYC Pride March'.

Leaders of Pride at Google and the Indus Google network Employee Resource Groups have collaborated with Girotra, known for his versatile and unique bridal couture, to stage this landmark event by being a concept partner for runway representation that includes various gender identities and sexual orientations.

''We are excited to partner with Mayyur Girotra showcasing at Ave - W Broadway - NYC to celebrate Pride with the South Asian community to extend the conversation beyond conventional boundaries. We hope this show will leave the audience feeling a sense of connection to the collection,'' said Shilpa Maniar, leader of the Indus Google Network in NY.

Bollywood personalities, including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandaz, Shilpa Shetty and Sara Ali Khan, as well as former Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli have worn Girotra's designs.

