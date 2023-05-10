Left Menu

'The Kerala Story' to release in 37 countries on May 12

The Kerala Story will be released in 37 countries on May 12, the movies lead star Adah Sharma said on Wednesday.The film on conversion that has polarised the political discourse in the country, leading to bans in some states and a tax-free status in others, has earned Rs 56 crore at the box office since its release last Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 18:07 IST
'The Kerala Story' to release in 37 countries on May 12
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

''The Kerala Story'' will be released in 37 countries on May 12, the movie's lead star Adah Sharma said on Wednesday.

The film on conversion that has polarised the political discourse in the country, leading to bans in some states and a tax-free status in others, has earned Rs 56 crore at the box office since its release last Friday. Sharma took to Twitter to thank the audience for supporting the film.

''Thank you to all the crores of you who are going to watch our film, thank you for making it trend, thank you for loving my performance. This weekend the 12th #TheKeralaStory releases internationally in 37 countries (or more) #adahsharma,'' the actor wrote in the post.

Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Shah, the film depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).

''The Kerala Story'' has been banned in West Bengal and multiplexes in Tamil Nadu have stopped its screening citing law and order situation, whereas BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh have given it a tax-free status.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023