The return of Girls5eva: Everything you need to know about Season 3

Girls5eva is a comedy TV show about a girl group from the 1990s who only had one hit song. They get a chance to make a comeback when a rapper samples their song. The second season started on May 5, 2022, but after that, the show was canceled by Peacock. However, it was announced that Netflix would pick it up for a third season.

The show didn't have many viewers on Peacock, even though it was popular with critics and fans. The people who make the show are happy that Netflix saved it and they can't wait for more people to watch it. They thanked Peacock and NBC for their support and said they're excited to introduce the characters to the global audience. They also joked that if you watch closely, you can see the characters in a documentary about Woodstock '99 setting a porta potty on fire.

After Netflix saved the series, the executive producers - Meredith Scardino, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond, and Robert Carlock - released a statement expressing their happiness that the show was given another opportunity with the Netflix audience.

“Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch. And we are endlessly grateful to our partners at NBCU for their boundless commitment. Today, we are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy. We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer and Gloria to the global Netflix audience. Well, not fully introduced, if you look closely, Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock ’99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire.”

When Will Girls5eva Season 3 be released on Netflix?

With just six episodes, Girls5eva doesn't take long to film, and the post-production timeline is much shorter than other shows. Therefore, there is a good chance that the third season could premiere in the same year, possibly as early as the fall or winter of 2023. Fans are hopeful that the season won't be delayed and won't be released in 2024 after being announced in 2022.

Actress Busy Philipps, who plays Summer on Girls5eva, announced the completion of filming for the new season in a recent Instagram post. The post featured a photo of the cast and crew gathered on the soundstage and celebrating the end of filming. With the new season officially wrapped up, the focus now shifts to post-production work.

While post-production for Girls5eva Season 3 is likely to take less time than other shows, there is a concern that the ongoing writers' strike could affect the show's release. If the strike continues for an extended period, it could halt work on the series and push back its release date. The impact of the writers' strike on Girls5eva Season 3 remains to be seen.

What to expect from Girls5eva Season 3?

At the end of Season 2, Girls5eva has a chance to embark on a tour after chipping away at their comeback. However, each member of the group has personal reasons that may hold them back from going on tour. Dawn discovers she's pregnant, Gloria and Wickie worry about their relationships, and Summer struggles with leaving her daughter Stevia with Kev. Despite their concerns, the girls decide to go on tour to show the world what they've got.

In an interview with Seth Meyers, Girls5eva writer and actress Paula Pell revealed that Season 3 will see the girl group on tour, which is sure to be a bit of a "hot mess" or "janky," as Pell described it. While they have a hit song and their talent to back them up, the girls are sure to face unexpected and expected setbacks on their tour.

Girls5eva Season 3 could begin with a time jump instead of following the tour in succession, or we could pick up with the tour from where we left off in Season 2. It's also possible that the tour will pose new challenges for the group, and we can expect new developments for Summer, Gloria, and Wickie's respective personal lives.

When Will Girls5eva Season 1 and 2 be released on Netflix?

While the first two seasons of Girls5eva have been available on Netflix in some regions worldwide, they have yet to begin streaming on Netflix US. No official release date has been announced for the US, but they are expected to arrive sometime in 2023. They will likely be available to stream before the premiere of Season 3.

