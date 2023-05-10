Emily in Paris Season 4: Production Updates, Possible Release Date, and Plotline

Netflix’s Emily in Paris, the popular American romantic comedy-drama series, has been renewed for its fourth season alongside its third season in January 2022. The third season was released on December 21, 2022, and left fans curious about what comes next. As we wait for more updates on Season 4, we're starting to learn more about what we can expect from Emily's next adventures in Paris.

Emily in Paris Season 4 production updates

Emily in Paris Season 4 may start production in the summer of 2023, as suggested by a tweet from writer Joshua Levy. The team is currently working on the scripts, but the writers' strike may delay production and affect the Christmas release. Filming for Season 3 began in June 2022, and it was previously rumored that Emily in Paris Season 4 was filmed back-to-back. However, it is unclear if this actually happened. Further details about the production schedule have not been released. Lily Collins has given some hints about Season 4 but hasn't confirmed anything yet.

Emily in Paris Season 4 release date prediction

According to NetflixLife's predictions, Emily in Paris Season 4 is expected to arrive in late 2023. Since NetflixLife's predictions often come true, we could go for it until the official announcement arrives. Their reports are based on the previous release dates for the show, with each season being released in October or December of the following year. However, the release date will ultimately depend on the timing of production and filming, which could be affected by the ongoing writers' strike. If filming begins in the summer of 2023, a late 2023 release seems likely, but if there are delays, the release could be pushed to 2024.

Emily in Paris Season 4 possible plotline

Season 3 of the drama ended with an intriguing cliffhanger that left fans eagerly waiting for the next season. Although Netflix has not announced whether the show will continue beyond Emily in Paris Season 4, there are no indications that it will be the last season.

The finale of season 3 exposed a complicated love triangle between Emily, Gabriel, and Camille. Camille left Gabriel at the altar and revealed that she made a pact with Emily. This revelation complicated Gabriel and Emily's feelings for each other, especially after Gabriel revealed that Camille is pregnant.

In Emily in Paris Season 4, viewers can expect to see how this newly complicated dynamic affects their relationships. Creator Darren Star said that the finale was designed to build on previous moments.

“We wanted to have this ending because it comes as a big revelation at the last moment of the season,” creator Darren Star told Tudum during Season 3’s launch. “We wanted that to be something that would build on so many other moments.”

Fans are eagerly speculating about what could happen next, including the possibility of a "Darren Star baby." Darren Star also said that the pregnancy twist adds a new layer to the story. “It would be fun to see a Darren Star baby.”

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Netflix series!

Also Read: The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 may bring more depth to the characters' development and college lives