Salman Khan visits Mamata's residence in Kolkata

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence here in Kalighat. Khan reached the TMC chief’s residence around 4.25 pm, as fans gathered in large numbers on the streets to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

During the meeting, they discussed various topics, from the world of cinema to art to society and people's development, Banerjee said. ''It was a pleasure to meet renowned personality and celebrated film actor Salman Khan ji at my residence today and indulge in a hearty conversation with him. Our discussion included meaningful insights on varied topics, from the world of cinema to art to society and people's development. I express my humble regards to him (Salman) for paying a visit amidst his busy schedule. May he continue to climb the steps of success in good health. I convey my best wishes to him for his future,'' Banerjee wrote on Facebook. Khan spent around 30 minutes at the chief minister's residence, an official said.

The actor later performed for around three hours in East Bengal football club's extended centenary celebrations.

Security arrangements were tightened at the hotel where the actor is expected to stay, the official said.

