'The Godfather of Poker' Doyle Brunson dies at 89

Reuters | Texas | Updated: 15-05-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 12:56 IST
Doyle Brunson Image Credit: Wikipedia
Doyle Brunson, known as the "Godfather of Poker" for his hard-earned legacy in the game, died aged 89 in Las Vegas on Sunday, according to a family statement shared by Brunson's agent on Twitter.

"It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace," the family of the two-time world poker champion said. Brunson, won 10 World Series of Poker (WSOP) tournaments — second only to Phil Hellmuth's 16. Dubbed "Texas Dolly", the poker star announced his retirement from tournament poker in 2018.

"Rest in Peace to the Biggest Legend of Them All. Thank you for being the consummate player and gentleman. No one will ever fill your seat," WSOP said in a tweet. One of the most prominent figures in American poker, Brunson is also known for writing Super/System, a famous book on poker strategy. The book includes his tips on important poker strategies such as controlling emotions and watching competitors play to predict their next moves.

Daniel Negreanu, one of Brunson's longtime poker opponents, tweeted on his death and called him a legend. "There will never be another Doyle Brunson," he said.

