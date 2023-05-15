Left Menu

Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, who made his Hindi acting debut with the recently released Chatrapathi, says going forward he would like to share the screen with Bollywood action icons Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar.Sreenivas, known for Alludu Seenu, Jaya Janaki Nayaka, and Alludu Adhurs, described Kumars Special 26 and Devgn-starrer Raid as offbeat action films.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 16:19 IST
Want to work with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar sir: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas
Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, who made his Hindi acting debut with the recently released ''Chatrapathi'', says going forward he would like to share the screen with Bollywood action icons Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar.

Sreenivas, known for ''Alludu Seenu'', ''Jaya Janaki Nayaka'', and ''Alludu Adhurs'', described Kumar's ''Special 26'' and Devgn-starrer ''Raid'' as offbeat action films. ''I would want to work with Ajay Devgn sir. I really like his choices. For me, Akshay Kumar sir, Ajay Devgn sir are my action heroes. ''Somebody doesn't have to do action for us to believe it. Like 'Special 26', 'Raid', those films aren't action films – they don't physically beat someone, but they're action, too,'' the 30-year-old actor told PTI.

Sreenivas, son of film producer Bellamkonda Suresh, also weighed in on the nepotism debate.

''...we also have our own challenges, highs and lows. But, at the end of the day, talent and merit speak volumes. There are a million platforms today, where you can showcase your talent,'' he said.

Also starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, ''Chatrapathi'' is directed by V V Vinayak. It is the official Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli's 2005 Telugu movie starring Prabhas. The film hit the screens on May 12.

