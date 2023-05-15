Vicky Kaushal's birthday special: Scroll down to look at some of his offbeat performances

Vicky Kaushal is all set to celebrate his 35th birthday on May 16. Famed for his remarkable performances in several films, the actor started his film career with Anurag Kashyap's crime drama 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. He went on to play minor roles till he got to work in 'Masaan', in which he played the lead character. With one spectacular performance after another, he ensured audiences couldn't help but fall in love with him. His performance in 'Raazi' and 'Sanju' received a lot of positive responses and gave him wider recognition as an actor.

From comedy to serious roles to tragedy, Vicky has shown he can carry off roles with ease and assurance. His performance as a military officer in the 2019 war film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is another case in point. Let's take a look back at some of his best performances of the actor over the years.

Masaan(2015) Vicky Kaushal made his cinematic debut in 2015 with 'Masaan', directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and co-starring Richa Chadha and Shweta Tripathi Sharma. Vicky delivered a powerful performance that remains one of his career highlights. In addition, the film was shown at the Cannes Film Festival.

He essayed the character of a man who defied the world and age-old norms to fall in love but fate has different plans for him. 'Masaan' is still regarded as one of Vicky's best performances. Manmarziyaan (2018)

'Manmarziyaan', directed by Anurag Kashyap, starred Vicky Kaushal as Vicky Sandhu aka DJ Sands. Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu also appeared in the film. Vicky once stated that playing DJ Sands was the most liberating experience for him as an actor. Vicky in the movie is spoiled, suave, vulnerable, loving, and infantile all at the same time, and you can't help but feel sorry for him. Raazi(2018)

Vicky Kaushal portrayed Iqbal Syed, a Pakistani army officer who marries Sehmat, an Indian spy. The role is played by Alia Bhatt. Vicky's controlled and emotional performance in 'Raazi' surely won many hearts and Vicky's Iqbal Syed proved to be a beautifully written character by Meghna Gulzar. Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

When discussing Vicky Kaushal's career, Aditya Dhar's film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' must be mentioned. The film will always be remembered as one of Vicky's best. Vicky, who played Major Vihaan Singh, added courage and dignity to the part, which was inspired by a real army officer, and the film's success propelled his ascent to stardom. It also bagged him his first National Award for his role as Major Vihaan Singh. Sardar Udham (2021)

It's not easy to play a historical figure, but Vicky Kaushal delivered a performance of a lifetime in Shoojit Sircar's 'Sardar Udham'. Vicky portrayed a revolutionary who assassinates Michael O'Dwyer, the lieutenant governor of Punjab in British India, for his role in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Watch the scene where Vicky travels to the site of the massacre minutes after his fellow men and women are gunned down to appreciate his acting abilities. Govinda Naam Mera (2022)

Vicky Kaushal plays a pitiful husband who is afraid of his wife and fantasises about his girlfriend. Watching him juggle his time between his wife Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar) and Suku (Kiara Advani) is funny. Vicky as Govinda Waghmare seems to be successful in making his audience laugh in Shashank Khaitan's directorial film. Many of his projects such as 'Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke' and 'Sam Bahadur' are all set to release and surely the actor will impress the audience with his performance. Wishing him more success on his special day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)