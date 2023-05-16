Left Menu

Dave Bautista teams up with JJ Perry for action-comedy 'The Killer's Game'

Chapter 2' director JJ Perry.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2023 08:37 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 08:37 IST
Dave Bautista teams up with JJ Perry for action-comedy 'The Killer's Game'
Dave Bautista, JJ Perry (image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The novel-based action-comedy movie 'The Killer's Game' will feature 'Guardians of the Galaxy' fame actor Dave Bautista in the pivotal role. The movie will be directed by 'John Wick: Chapter 2' director J.J Perry. According to Deadline, a US-based media house, the intriguing movie will open at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival scheduled from May 16 to May 27. The movie will be launched under the content slate of Lions Gate.

The plotline orbits around veteran assassin Joe Flood played by Dave who is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and commands his murder to avoid the pain that is destined to follow. The twist arrives when he observes after ordering the kill that he was misdiagnosed and must then fend off the army of former colleagues trying to kill him, as per a report by Deadline.

"We have searched far and wide and we finally found the perfect Joe Flood in Dave Bautista, who balances compelling action and incredible comic timing better than anyone else. And with JJ Perry at the helm, we know this film will deliver the kind of wholly original and unique action that global audiences crave," said producer Andrew Lazer. The script comes from director Rand Ravich and British filmmaker Simon Kinberg who delivered power-packed content via the 'X-Men' series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023