Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93 preview: Goku, Vegeta, and Broly unite in intense training

Dragon Ball Super's manga is getting ready to release its next exciting chapter. Fans have been given a sneak peek of what to expect through rough drafts of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93 will focus on the Saiyans and provide an update on their story. While Piccolo is dealing with a dangerous android threat on Earth, the manga will reveal what Goku is up to. The first image released for Chapter 93 shows Goku accompanied by Broly, who seems to be extremely furious. If you're eager to see Toyotaro's unique portrayal of the Saiyan characters, your wish will be granted soon enough.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93 First Draft.More drafts release May 12th, 10AM JST pic.twitter.com/PIbB7eElDW — Hype (@DbsHype) May 8, 2023

Over the past few months, the Dragon Ball Super manga has been adapting the events of the upcoming movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. In the previous chapter, it was hinted that we would witness one of the movie's major battles play out in the next chapter. Now, as we are only a few days away from the release of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93, fans are excited to see what it has in store for us.

The chapter promises to offer a new perspective on Goku and Vegeta's training on Planet Beerus, where they aim to gain enough strength to fight against Black Frieza. With Broly joining them, they have another option to take down the villain. Take a look at the preview of the rough draft pages for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93 shared by @DbsHype on Twitter.

In addition, Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93 might provide more details about the Red Ribbon Army's plan and its connection to Goku, Hercule, Vegeta, and Majin Boo. Fans will have to wait for the official release to find out more.

The release date for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93 is May 19, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the chapter on various official platforms such as VIZ Media, Manga Plus, and Shonen Jump's websites.

Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93 will likely become available during its release week. Fans can also keep an eye out for raw scans, which usually surface a day or two before the official publication of a manga chapter. We will provide updates on any new developments regarding Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93. Both English and Spanish versions of the manga will be accessible through web and mobile apps.

