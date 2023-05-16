One Piece Episode 1062 release date, time plotline and more

In the previous episode of the One Piece anime, Sanji and Queen fought each other. Sanji used his Raid Suit abilities and discovered a new move called Ifrit Jambe that helped him defeat Queen. Fans are excited about the next episode, One Piece episode 1062, which will focus on Zoro fighting King. However, the release of the episode has been delayed and fans will have to wait until May 21, 2023, to watch it.

One Piece Episode 1062 release schedule

The release schedule for One Piece Chapter 1062 has been announced. Originally scheduled to air on May 14, 2023, it has been delayed by one week and will now be released on May 21, 2023. The episode will be available on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The dubbed English version may be offered on Crunchyroll in the future, but currently, it is only available on Funimation.

To watch the upcoming episode, you can stream it online on Crunchyroll with English subtitles and Japanese audio. Previous episodes are also available on Hulu. The English dubbed version is currently accessible on both Hulu and Crunchyroll.

The specific release time of One Piece Chapter 1062 will vary depending on your location. In Japan, it is set to air at 9:30 PM on Sunday. Here are the release times in different time zones:

Pacific Time: 7:00 PM

Mountain Time: 8:00 PM

Central Time: 9:00 PM

Eastern Time: 10:00 PM

British Time: 3:00 AM

European Time: 4:00 AM

Indian Time: 7:30 AM

What happened in One Piece Episode 1061

In One Piece Episode 1061, the intense clash between Queen and Sanji continued in the Pleasure Hall. Queen expressed his frustration that Sanji had destroyed the Raid Suit, making it impossible for him to compare his technology to Judge's.

Sanji countered by destroying Queen's mechanical arm and utilizing Stealth Black-esque technology to become invisible. In response, Queen decided to wait for Sanji to tire himself out.

Meanwhile, Osome, the Geisha who was allegedly struck by Sanji, stayed behind to search for her mouse, Chuji. However, it was revealed that Queen was the one who had hit her, not Sanji.

Sanji himself realized the truth upon Osome's arrival at the invisible battlefield. This revelation enraged him, leading him to tap into his newfound exoskeleton power and unleash the Ifrit Jambe technique.

With the powerful Ifrit Jambe technique in action, Sanji used the Boeuf Burst attack to send Queen soaring through the air. He then successfully reunited Chuji and Osome before collapsing from his injuries. As a result, Sanji was declared the winner of the fight.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1062

The upcoming chapter is titled "The Three-Sword Style of the Supreme King! Zoro vs. King." In One Piece Episode 1062, viewers can expect the episode to primarily focus on Zoro's battle against King. The preview indicates that scenes from this fight will dominate the episode, making it the central storyline. Although there may be other perspectives interspersed throughout the episode, the main highlight will be the clash between Zoro and King.

Additionally, there are a few potential storylines that could accompany the Zoro and King fight. One possibility is an update on Nico Robin and Brook's situation as they are currently being pursued by CP0. Another option could be a brief glimpse into Yamato's race to the armory against Kazenbo or Momonosuke's efforts to impede Onigashima's advance.

However, due to the unfortunate delay in the episode's release, fans will have to wait a few days more to find out the exact details of One Piece Episode 1062.

