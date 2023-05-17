Jr NTR's first look from 'NTR 30' to be unveiled on this date

Jr NTR's birthday will be extremely special for his fans this year. On his birthday eve, ie May 19, the makers of 'NTR 30' will release the actor's first look from the film.

Announcing the same, makers of NTR 30 shared a new poster of the film on social media today and wrote, "'The sea is full of his stories...written in blood. #NTR30 first look on May 19th on the eve of @tarak9999's birthday." The film is currently underway in Hyderabad. NTR 30 also marks the reunion of NTR Jr and Janatha Garage director Kortala Siva.

NTR 30 is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and will release on April 5, 2024. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander will be in charge of the music, R Rathnavelu will be manning the camera, Sabu Cyril will lead the art and Sreekar Prasad will be the editor of the film 'NTR-30'.

For VFX, supervisor Brad Minnich of Hollywood fame has come on board. (ANI)

