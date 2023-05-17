Left Menu

Jr NTR's first look from 'NTR 30' to be unveiled on this date

The film is currently underway in Hyderabad. NTR 30 also marks the reunion of NTR Jr and Janatha Garage director Kortala Siva.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 21:45 IST
Jr NTR's first look from 'NTR 30' to be unveiled on this date
Actor Jr NTR (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jr NTR's birthday will be extremely special for his fans this year. On his birthday eve, ie May 19, the makers of 'NTR 30' will release the actor's first look from the film.

Announcing the same, makers of NTR 30 shared a new poster of the film on social media today and wrote, "'The sea is full of his stories...written in blood. #NTR30 first look on May 19th on the eve of @tarak9999's birthday." The film is currently underway in Hyderabad. NTR 30 also marks the reunion of NTR Jr and Janatha Garage director Kortala Siva.

NTR 30 is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and will release on April 5, 2024. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander will be in charge of the music, R Rathnavelu will be manning the camera, Sabu Cyril will lead the art and Sreekar Prasad will be the editor of the film 'NTR-30'.

For VFX, supervisor Brad Minnich of Hollywood fame has come on board. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global
2
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo drug by 2027; US FDA panel backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine for protecting infants and more

Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023