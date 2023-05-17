Left Menu

Liam Payne celebrates 100 days of sobriety

One Direction's Liam Payne has completed 100 days of being sober.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 22:09 IST
Singer Liam Payne (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
One Direction's Liam Payne has completed 100 days of being sober. In an interview with iFL TV, Payne opened up about his sobriety, Billboard reported.

He said, "I'm sober now over 100 days. I feel amazing, I feel really, really good, and the support from the fans and everything has been really, really good. I'm super happy." Payne also revealed that he was back to making music.

"I've been making an album for a change, which is quite fun and it's been good so I'm excited to bring it out and I definitely want to tour this time," he said of the as-yet-untitled follow-up to his 2019 debut full-length solo album, LP1. "It's just unusual because I wasn't sure I was going to tour for a long time." Payne, 29, said he was "over" the idea of touring for a bit, but not he's really excited to get back out on the road and see his fans again. In 2021, Payne discussed his substance use issues on the Diary of a CEO podcast, revealing his struggle with depression and substances during the chaotic 1D years.

"I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be. Where's rock bottom for me?" the singer told host Stephen Bartlett. "And you would never have seen it. I'm very good at hiding it. No one would ever have seen it." Payne said there were definitely things he's "never, never spoken about. It was really, really, really severe. It was a problem," he said of his fragile mental state and substance struggle. "And it was only until I saw myself after that I was like, 'Right, I need to fix myself.'" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

