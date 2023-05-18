Eddie Murphy in talks to star in new 'Pink Panther' film

Left Menu

Hollywood actor Eddie Murphy is currently in talks to star as Inspector Clouseau in the upcoming 'Pink Panther' film, Variety confirmed.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 08:39 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 08:39 IST
Eddie Murphy (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Eddie Murphy is currently in talks to star as Inspector Clouseau in the upcoming 'Pink Panther' film, Variety confirmed. The reboot of the classic film will be helmed by 'Sonic the Hedgehog' filmmaker Jeff Fowler and written by Chris Bremner, while Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will produce via their Rideback banner.

According to Variety, a US based media outlet, 'The Pink Panther' franchise began with the 1963 comedy film starring Peter Sellers as Inspector Jacques Clouseau. Sellers would go on to reprise the role in 1964's 'A Shot in the Dark,' 1975's 'The Return of the Pink Panther,' 1976's 'The Pink Panther Strikes Again' and 1978's 'Revenge of the Pink Panther.' The role has also been inhabited by Alan Arkin, Roger Moore and Steve Martin. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Murphy was recently seen in Netflix's 'You People' alongside Jonah Hill, Lauren London and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The film centred on an interracial relationship and the ensuing culture clash between the couple's respective Black and Jewish families, Variety reported. He's best known for his performances in comedy classics like 'The Nutty Professor' and 'Coming to America,' as well as voicing Donkey in the 'Shrek' franchise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

