Left Menu

Inclusive Cricket: The Hundred Rejects Nationality Bias

The England and Wales Cricket Board and all eight Hundred franchises announced players won't be excluded based on nationality. Despite reports of Indian-owned teams potentially avoiding Pakistani players due to ongoing tensions, they emphasized selection will be based solely on performance, availability, and team needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 01:10 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 01:10 IST
Inclusive Cricket: The Hundred Rejects Nationality Bias
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the eight franchises of The Hundred cricket tournament have made a clear stance against nationality-based exclusion of players.

Following reports of Indian-owned teams possibly avoiding Pakistani cricketers, the ECB stated that all team selection should be based on player performance, availability, and team requirements rather than nationality.

The announcement comes ahead of the player auction scheduled for March in London, with many Pakistani players registered, though they have long been excluded from the Indian Premier League due to political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US-France Diplomatic Rift: Ambassador Kushner's No-Show and Its Aftermath

US-France Diplomatic Rift: Ambassador Kushner's No-Show and Its Aftermath

 France
2
Inclusive Cricket: The Hundred Rejects Nationality Bias

Inclusive Cricket: The Hundred Rejects Nationality Bias

 Global
3
Presidential State of the Union: A Gathering of Heroes and Advocates

Presidential State of the Union: A Gathering of Heroes and Advocates

 Global
4
Charles Kushner: The Unconventional U.S. Ambassador Ruffling France's Feathers

Charles Kushner: The Unconventional U.S. Ambassador Ruffling France's Feathe...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026