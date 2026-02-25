Inclusive Cricket: The Hundred Rejects Nationality Bias
The England and Wales Cricket Board and all eight Hundred franchises announced players won't be excluded based on nationality. Despite reports of Indian-owned teams potentially avoiding Pakistani players due to ongoing tensions, they emphasized selection will be based solely on performance, availability, and team needs.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the eight franchises of The Hundred cricket tournament have made a clear stance against nationality-based exclusion of players.
Following reports of Indian-owned teams possibly avoiding Pakistani cricketers, the ECB stated that all team selection should be based on player performance, availability, and team requirements rather than nationality.
The announcement comes ahead of the player auction scheduled for March in London, with many Pakistani players registered, though they have long been excluded from the Indian Premier League due to political tensions.
