Inclusive Cricket: The Hundred Rejects Nationality Bias

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the eight franchises of The Hundred cricket tournament have made a clear stance against nationality-based exclusion of players.

Following reports of Indian-owned teams possibly avoiding Pakistani cricketers, the ECB stated that all team selection should be based on player performance, availability, and team requirements rather than nationality.

The announcement comes ahead of the player auction scheduled for March in London, with many Pakistani players registered, though they have long been excluded from the Indian Premier League due to political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)