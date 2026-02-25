Left Menu

Tensions Arise After Assault on Elderly Man Offering Namaz

An elderly Muslim man was attacked and forced to chant religious slogans after offering namaz near a temple. The incident, captured on video and shared widely, has stirred communal tensions. Authorities have been called upon to investigate and maintain peace as legal proceedings continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudrapur | Updated: 25-02-2026 01:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 01:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly Muslim man was allegedly attacked and forced to chant religious slogans after offering namaz on vacant land near a temple, according to police reports on Tuesday. The incident was captured on video and is circulating on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

The victim, Shahid, a resident of the Resham Bari area, claimed the land was far from the temple and was using it during the Ramadan month. Members of the Muslim community supported Shahid in filing a police complaint, citing the involvement of an accused previously convicted for murder and out on parole.

As tensions rise, local authorities, including police, are appealing for peace. Municipal Councillor Parvez Qureshi and Congress leader Sofia Naz have condemned the assault, calling for an impartial investigation and immediate government action to restore social harmony and uphold constitutional values.

