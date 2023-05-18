Bloom Age Ventures presents two mesmerizing Gujarati gems

Audiences should brace themselves for a cinematic extravaganza as Bloom Age Ventures is thrilled to announce the commencement of shooting for two highly anticipated Gujarati films, ''Om Sweet Home'' and ''Mom Tane Nai Samjay.'' With a talented team and captivating storylines, these movies are set to mesmerize audiences and create waves in the world of Gujarati cinema.

Directed by renowned filmmaker Dharmessh Mehta and featuring a talented cast, ''Om Sweet Home'' promises to be a heartwarming family drama. Starring Tiku Talsania, Bhavya Gandhi, Manil Mehta, Tejal Vyas, Virti Vaghani, Krutika Desai, Nimesh Desai, Jiten Mukhi, Hardik Sangani, Naveen Bawa, Hemang Dave, and others in pivotal roles, this film explores the joys and challenges of finding a sense of belonging. Filmed across enchanting locations in the United Kingdom and India, ''Om Sweet Home'' will captivate audiences with its engaging storyline and relatable characters.

On the other hand, ''Mom Tane Nai Samjay,'' also directed by the remarkable Dharmessh Mehta, offers an intriguing drama that delves into the complexities of relationships. Starring Shivani Desai (Rashmi Desai), Amar Upadhay, Virti Vaghani, Yadit Acharya, Hemang Dave, Tejal Vyas, Aayan Shah, Darsh Prajapati, and Namit Shah, this film promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Through its compelling narrative, ''Mom Tane Nai Samjay'' explores the challenges and sacrifices made for love and family. Shot across captivating landscapes in the United Kingdom, this movie is set to be a memorable cinematic experience.

Both ''Om Sweet Home'' and ''Mom Tane Nai Samjay'' are being lensed by talented DOP Rahul Soni, known for his exceptional cinematography skills. With a runtime of 150 minutes each, these movies are set to take viewers on an emotional roller coaster, leaving a lasting impression.

Speaking about the shooting progress, the Producer for both these films, Mr. Chee Teng Joo stated, ''We are extremely excited about 'Om Sweet Home' and 'Mom Tane Nai Samjay.' The cast and crew have been working diligently to bring these stories to life, and we are confident that these films will resonate with the audience. The shooting has begun, and we can't wait for the viewers to experience the magic on the big screen.'' With compelling stories, outstanding performances, and breathtaking visuals, Bloom Age Ventures aim to push the boundaries of Gujarati cinema not just in India but across the globe by delivering movies that strike a chord with audiences. Stay tuned for further updates on these much-awaited Gujarati movies.

About Bloom Age Ventures Bloom Age Ventures is a place where ideas meet execution, we push the boundaries of storytelling to create world class standard of visual arts which is moving, inspiring & commercial.

Contact Harit Desai Email: contact@bloomageventures.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080227/Bloom_Age_Ventures.jpg

