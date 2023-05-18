Left Menu

Sadhvi Prachi booked over communal remarks post 'The Kerala Story' screening

An FIR has been registered against VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi for allegedly making communal remarks at a movie hall after the screening of the controversial film The Kerala Story, police said on Thursday.

18-05-2023
An FIR has been registered against VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi for allegedly making communal remarks at a movie hall after the screening of the controversial film ''The Kerala Story'', police said on Thursday. The case was registered after a video of her speech surfaced on social media. ''We have booked Sadhvi Prachi and two others over their comments which are likely to disturb communal harmony. The co-ordinator of the event and other office-bearers who organised the programme will also be questioned,'' Jaipur Police Commissioner (North) Rashi Dogra Dudi said. Vidyadhar Nagar Circle Officer Virendra Kuril said the FIR comes in the wake of a complaint by Assistant Police Sub Inspector Madanlal. Police said the video is said to be of May 14. In the footage, the firebrand VHP leader can be heard asking the women audience to be cautious of the minority community and also reminding them of violence and arson during Ram Navami processions across the country. Daughters pay attention, these people are only 32 per cent. The situation has become such that even Ram Navami processions are not allowed. If they exceed 40 (per cent), it will be difficult for our daughters to go out. This is what ''The Kerala Story'' is trying to explain, she says in the viral video. ''The Kerala Story'', starring Adah Sharma, was released in cinemas on May 5. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film claims women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).

The film has kicked up a political storm with opposition parties accusing the makers of spewing hate.

