Left Menu

Disney to close Star Wars hotel that opened in Florida last year

By Lisa Richwine LOS ANGELES, May 18 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co will shutter its immersive Star Wars-themed luxury hotel in Orlando this September, less than two years after it opened, as the media giant cuts costs throughout its entertainment and parks businesses.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 03:26 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 03:26 IST
Disney to close Star Wars hotel that opened in Florida last year

By Lisa Richwine LOS ANGELES, May 18 (Reuters) -

Walt Disney Co will shutter its immersive Star Wars-themed luxury hotel in Orlando this September, less than two years after it opened, as the media giant cuts costs throughout its entertainment and parks businesses. Disney announced the closing of the two-night "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" hotel and experience on Thursday but did not provide a reason. The hotel debuted with fanfare at Walt Disney World in March 2022.

Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger announced in February that the company would reduce costs by $5.5 billion

as it works to make its streaming TV business profitable. Some Star Wars fans had complained that the cost of staying at the Starcruiser was too high. Bookings started at $4,800 for two guests.

The price included two days and two nights in one of 100 Starcruiser cabins, galactic-inspired food and drink, and a visit to Batuu, the "Star Wars" planet inside the Disney World theme park. The 100 rooms at the site represented less than 0.5% of Disney's room inventory in the area.

Disney also said on Thursday that it was cancelling plans to build a nearly $1 billion corporate campus in Florida, in part due to "changing business conditions" amid a battle with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. A Disney spokesman said the Starcrusier experience was "praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment."

"We will take what we've learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans," the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023