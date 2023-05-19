Why The Incredibles 3 is definitely possible! Know in detail

The anticipation for The Incredibles 3 has reached an all-time high as fans eagerly await news of the superhero family's next adventure. With the immense success of both The Incredibles and Incredibles 2, it's no surprise that Disney and Pixar are seriously considering continuing the franchise. In this article, we will explore the factors that make the release of The Incredibles 3 more likely than ever before.

The Incredibles franchise, created by Pixar Animation Studios, has been a tremendous success since its inception. The first film, released in 2004, received critical acclaim and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Its sequel, Incredibles 2, debuted in 2018 and set a new record for the best opening weekend for an animated film, grossing $183 million. Together, the films have amassed a staggering $1.8 billion worldwide, solidifying their place as one of the most lucrative franchises in animation history.

With a 14-year gap between the first and second films, fans have eagerly awaited news of a third installment. During Disney's 2023 Q1 Financial Results conference call, it was confirmed that Pixar had plans for sequels to its most successful franchises. Among them were Toy Story 5, Frozen 3, and Zootopia 2, indicating Disney's commitment to continuing beloved series. Given the enduring popularity of the Incredibles movies and the significant time since the last release, it seems fitting that The Incredibles 3 would be a highly anticipated addition.

Brad Bird, the director of The Incredibles franchise, has hinted at the possibility of a third film.

"If records are an introduction, it'll be some other 14 years, and masses of people will expect oxygen to make the third one," Brad Bird opined. He also said that the remaining plotlines could lead to The Incredibles 3, just as they did with the second.

The director expressed told to Entertainment Weekly, "There were a lot of ideas that we had on this film that could be [used]... whether it's another Incredibles film, or something else." "'I would rather say I'm not close to it, but it's not on my mind. It's like, the last thing you want to do after swimming in the ocean for a month is go for a swim. I need to do something else for a while, and we'll see what the future has in store," Bird said to Deadline.

Sophia Bush, who voiced the character Karen in Incredibles 2, has expressed her enthusiasm for potentially returning for The Incredibles 3. Bush spoke about the possibility of collaboration among the characters and how it would be a significant moment for them. Her positive remarks further fuel the speculation surrounding the third installment, as fans eagerly anticipate the return of their favorite superheroes.

"It's a great moment for those girls to start hopefully collaborating, whether that's in the continuum left after the second movie or in an eventual third, which I think we're all pulling for," Sophia Bush told Entertainment Weekly.

Pixar has proven time and again that sequels can be immensely successful. Incredibles 2 and Toy Story 4 both surpassed the $1 billion mark at the box office, while Finding Dory, released 13 years after Finding Nemo, achieved similar financial success. Even Monsters University, a prequel to Monsters, Inc., outperformed its predecessor at the box office. With Pixar's strong track record for sequels, it's clear that The Incredibles 3 would have an excellent chance of replicating that success.

All signs point to The Incredibles 3 becoming a reality in the near future. The franchise's immense popularity, the director's hints at potential storylines, the enthusiasm of the cast, and Pixar's success with sequels all indicate a strong likelihood of the superhero family's return. As fans eagerly await official confirmation, it is safe to say that The Incredibles 3 would be a highly anticipated addition to the Pixar universe.

