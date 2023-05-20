Surveen Chawla makes her way to Cannes for second time

Left Menu

After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, and Esha Gupta, actor Surveen Chawla is now all set to hit the Cannes red carpet.

After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, and Esha Gupta, actor Surveen Chawla is now all set to hit the Cannes red carpet. This marks Surveen's second visit to the prestigious film festival, as she made her debut at Cannes in 2013 for her film Ugly.

Speaking on the same, Surveen said, " I am excited to be returning to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for the second time! Cannes holds a special place in my heart, and it is an incredible honor to be a part of this iconic red carpet. I've been fortunate enough to be attending one of the most prestigious events of the year attended by film enthusiasts, fashion experts, and the biggest names of the entertainment industry. I look forward to showcasing a part of our vibrant culture through a high fashion lens!" Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards, including the Palme d'Or, which is the highest prize awarded at the festival.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in 'Rana Naidu' Helmed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, 'Rana Naidu' features Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati and Sushant Singh.

'Rana Naidu' has been shot majorly in Mumbai and follows the life of the city's go-to-fixer. Rana Naidu (Rana Daggubati) does the dirty work for the top power players; making the problems of the city's celebrities, superstar athletes, and business moguls disappear. Abhishek Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajesh Jais are also a part of 'Rana Naidu'. (ANI)

