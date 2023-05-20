Left Menu

Theatres in Bengal continue to shun showing ‘Kerala Story’

Satadeep Saha, distributor of the film in Bengal, told PTI, There is no change in the situation no theatre owner has said yes as yet to shoing the film.On Friday the movies director Sudipta Sen had speculated that movie hall owners here were perhaps afraid of showing the controversial film, which the state had earlier banned fearing it may cause communal disturbances.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-05-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 17:23 IST
Theatres in Bengal continue to shun showing ‘Kerala Story’
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Kerala Story' continued to remain absent from Bengal’s movie halls for a second day in a row on Saturday as theatre-owners remained aloof from screening the controversial film.

The Supreme Court had overturned a West Bengal government ban on the movie on Thursday and its distributors had tried to interest theatre owners in picking it up, without much success till now. Satadeep Saha, distributor of the film in Bengal, told PTI, ''There is no change in the situation … no theatre owner has said yes as yet (to shoing the film)''.

On Friday the movie’s director Sudipta Sen had speculated that movie hall owners here were perhaps afraid of showing the controversial film, which the state had earlier banned fearing it may cause ''communal disturbances''. Sen at a press conference on Friday claimed he has been told by several hall owners that they have been threatened ''by certain quarters'' and asked not to screen the film.

'The Kerala Story' which was released in theatre halls on May 5, claims that women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS). The apex court’s overturning of West Bengal’s ban on the movie was accompanied by a ruling that the movie be screened with a disclaimer that it was a ''fictionalised version'' and there was no authentic data on claims on the number of women who converted to Islam.

Sen’s earlier movie, `The Kashmir Files’ was released in March 2022 in the cinema halls in India including Bengal despite curbs due to the pandemic. It was shown in over 100 theatres here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023