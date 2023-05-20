Left Menu

Scorsese's eagerly awaited 'Killers of the Flower Moon' premieres at Cannes

Apple has teamed up with Paramount Pictures to release the film exclusively in theatres on Oct. 6 before streaming it - one of the preconditions of being eligible to compete at Cannes. Scorsese won Cannes' top prize with 1976's "Taxi Driver," starring De Niro.

Scorsese's eagerly awaited 'Killers of the Flower Moon' premieres at Cannes

Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," one of the most anticipated premieres of this year's Cannes Film Festival, had the red carpet abuzz on Saturday evening as its star-studded cast attracted throngs of fans to the Croisette boulevard. The nearly four-hour film, based on the best-selling book of the same name about a series of murders targeting the oil-wealthy Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma, features Hollywood icons Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, as well as Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow and Lily Gladstone.

The film is being shown out of competition, though festival director Thierry Fremaux said that he had extended an invitation for it to enter the running for the Palme d'Or after Apple agreed to release it in theatres before streaming it globally. Apple has teamed up with Paramount Pictures to release the film exclusively in theatres on Oct. 6 before streaming it - one of the preconditions of being eligible to compete at Cannes.

Scorsese won Cannes' top prize with 1976's "Taxi Driver," starring De Niro.

Scorsese won Cannes' top prize with 1976's "Taxi Driver," starring De Niro.

