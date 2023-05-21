Left Menu

Cannes 2023: Anurag Kashyap poses with director Vikramaditya Motwane on red carpet

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is currently in France for the premiere of his film 'Kennedy' at the prestigious Cannes film festival 2023.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 07:45 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 07:45 IST
Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
On Sunday, Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram account and shared a picture on his stories in which he could be seen posing with director Vikramaditya Motwane on the red carpet.

"Wo aa gya!!! WO AA GAYA Mer film ke liye WO AA GAYA," he captioned the picture, followed by multiple red heart emoticons. In the picture, Kashyap and Motwane could be seen dressed up in black tuxedos.

The duo attended the premiere of legendary director Martin Scorsese's film 'Killers of the Flower Moon' starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Motwane, on his Instagram stories, shared a glimpse of the nine-minute standing ovation DiCaprio's film received at the Cannes film festival.

Helmed by Kashyap 'Kennedy' stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. It has been selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Talking about Motwane, he recently received a lot of appreciation for his series 'Jubilee' which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The series starred Aparhsakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

His next project is an untitled cyber-thriller film starring Ananya Panday in the lead role. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

