JioCinema sets May 25 premiere for season two of thriller 'Crackdown'

Thriller series ''Crackdown'', created by filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia, will return with its second season on May 25, JioCinema has announced. Starring Saqib Saleem, Mohammed Iqbal Khan and Shriya Pilgaonkar, the upcoming season combines elements of espionage, crime, and high-stakes drama. The show marks the return of the covert operations team and with the safety of the nation threatened, the fearless agents will stop at nothing to dismantle a powerful syndicate that threatens to unleash chaos. As the plot thickens, alliances are tested, betrayals abound, and the suspense escalates, the official logline read. Apoorva Lakhia said the overwhelming response to season one of the show motivated the team to create a bigger canvas for the second season. ''For 'Crackdown' Season 2 we promise our viewers an exceptional cinematic experience. 'Crackdown' 1 marked my foray into the spectacular world of OTT entertainment and I couldn't have asked for a better debut series that has all the elements of a complete blockbuster! Streaming on India's largest entertainment platform – JioCinema, I can't wait for our fans to enjoy and experience the thrills packed in every single episode of Crackdown Season 2,'' the creator said in a statement. Saleem said he is happy that he got to return as Riyaz Pathaan. The actor said for the second season he and other cast members went through rigorous MMA training. "I am extremely grateful that I got to bring Riyaz Pathan to the digital screens! The second season was gruelling both in terms of training as well as the anticipation to ensure that I did justice to Riyaz Pathan's journey on the show.... I am excited for the series to release on India's largest entertainment platform, JioCinema, and can't wait to see the audience's reactions to Riyaz's next moves,'' he added.

''Crackdown'' season two has been shot across Thailand, Kashmir, Jaisalmer, Delhi, Pune and Mumbai. Ace action director Ali Abbas Mughal is also attached to the project.

''From the sand dunes of Jaisalmer to the snow-clad mountains of Kashmir, Apoorva had us performing some really challenging stunts amidst the most beautiful locations. The team is super fun to work with. We're excited for the release of the new season on India's largest entertainment platform, JioCinema, and to take our story to its large subscription base across the country," Pilgaonkar said. The show also features actors Waluscha De Sousa, Ankur Bhatia, Sonali Kulkarni, Freddy Daruwala, Hemant Kher, and Sachin Parikh.

