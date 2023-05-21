Left Menu

Thalapathy Vijay announces his next film with Venkat Prabhu

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay on Sunday announced his next feature film project with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu.Vijay confirmed his next movie, which marks his 68th big screen effort, on his Twitter page.Prabhu will be directing the film from his own script. AGS Entertainment is backing the project.Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja will be creating the soundtrack.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-05-2023 14:58 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 14:58 IST
Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay on Sunday announced his next feature film project with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu.

Vijay confirmed his next movie, which marks his 68th big screen effort, on his Twitter page.

Prabhu will be directing the film from his own script. AGS Entertainment is backing the project.

Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja will be creating the soundtrack. Further details about the cast and plotline are under wraps.

Vijay, known for starring in blockbuster hits such as ''Mersal'', ''Master'' and ''Beast'', is currently filming for ''Leo''. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagraj.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

