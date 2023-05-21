Left Menu

Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman anchor Cannes competitor 'May December'

Both Moore and Portman have won Oscars for best actress, in 2015's "Still Alice" and 2011's "Black Swan," respectively. "May December," which was shot in just 23 days, is Moore's fifth time working with Haynes.

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 15:12 IST
Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman anchor Cannes competitor 'May December'

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore anchor director Todd Haynes' fourth attempt at a Palme d'Or in the drama "May December," which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday night.

Moore plays an older star who became tabloid fodder two decades earlier because of her relationship with a much younger man, played by Charles Melton - best known for "Riverdale". Her life begins to unravel when Portman, a Hollywood actor, shows up to prepare for a role as Moore's character.

"Rarely do you get scripts that feature such compelling female characters at their centre and two characters at such different ages," Haynes told The Hollywood Reporter last week. Both Moore and Portman have won Oscars for best actress, in 2015's "Still Alice" and 2011's "Black Swan," respectively.

"May December," which was shot in just 23 days, is Moore's fifth time working with Haynes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023