Left Menu

Find out why Miley Cyrus will probably never tour again

The pop singer has decided to quit touring as large venues make her uncomfortable

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 20:19 IST
Find out why Miley Cyrus will probably never tour again
Singer Miley Cyrus (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

If you are a Miley Cryus fan, then there's bad news for you. The pop singer has decided to quit touring as large venues make her uncomfortable, Variety reported, citing British Vogue.

"It's been a minute," Cyrus said about touring. "After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can't. Not only can't, because can't is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else's pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?" "Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn't really the thing that I love," she continued. "There's no connection. There's no safety. It's also not natural. It's so isolating because if you're in front of 100,000 people then you are alone."

Cyrus' last arena show was the Bangerz Tour back in 2015. The tour lasted 78 shows and stopped at venues such as the O2 Arena in London and the Barclays Center in New York City. Some fans thought Cyrus might be planning a new arena tour to support her eighth studio album "Endless Summer Vacation," which was released in March. It seems unlikely based on her latest comments, although perhaps Cyrus will tour in other kinds of venues such as Radio City Music Hall in New York City. "Endless Summer Vacation" includes Cyrus' smash single "Flowers," which is the fastest track to cross 1 billion streams in Spotify's history at 112 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
3
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
4
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023