Sharad Malhotra all set to feature in a romantic track 'Dil Nisaar Hua'

Actor Sharad Malhotra gets candid about his upcoming romantic song 'Dil Nisaar Hua'.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 20:47 IST
Sharad Malhotra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Sharad Malhotra talked about his upcoming romantic track, 'Dil Nisaar Hua', which is sung by Javed Ali and showcases Sharad in a romantic avatar. The actor said that the song catches the essence of love and promises to stir up memories and intense feelings in the hearts of listeners. Sharad said, "Love has a magical quality that transports you to a dream-like realm."

"I am incredibly grateful for the immense support and collaboration from my entire team. We have created a stunning masterpiece, akin to fitting beautiful puzzle pieces together. 'Dil Nisaar Hua' holds a special place in my heart," he added. The song features Sana Khan and Jaya Nandi along with the 'Vidrohi' actor.

While sharing the shooting experience, he shared, "The shooting experience in Istanbul, Turkey, was a memorable journey for the entire team. From the joyous moments on set to the camaraderie shared between the cast and crew, the making of 'Dil Nisaar Hua' was filled with laughter, creativity, and a sense of belonging," concluded the actor known for his shows such as 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann', 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap', 'Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki', 'Naagin 5', among others. 'Dil Nisaar Hua' is the first song from the three tracks of the musical trilogy. The song will be released on May 22 on Krooners Musik's official YouTube Channel. (ANI)

