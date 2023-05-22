Left Menu

'Firebrand' puts spotlight on Henry VIII's sixth and final wife

For Brazilian director Karim Ainouz the prospect of making a film about King Henry VIII's court was particularly exciting, partly because it focuses on Catherine Parr, the wife who survived Henry.

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2023 00:51 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 00:51 IST
'Firebrand' puts spotlight on Henry VIII's sixth and final wife

For Brazilian director Karim Ainouz the prospect of making a film about King Henry VIII's court was particularly exciting, partly because it focuses on Catherine Parr, the wife who survived Henry. Ainouz, who doesn't have a special connection to England, said his aim was to bring Parr into the spotlight.

"The main reason is Catherine Parr and the fact that nothing had been made about her of relevance," he told Reuters ahead of the premiere of "Firebrand" at the Cannes Film Festival. "I was very excited with the possibility of bringing her to the light and bringing it to a place of protagonism in history, which was always either given to Henry or to the women that were dead," he said.

"Firebrand," which is competition for the Palme d'Or, stars Alicia Vikander as Catherine, Henry's sixth and last wife as she navigates Tudor court politics towards the end of his life. "The pain he was suffering was excruciating," said Jude Law, who plays the king.

Law re-creates the physically imposing Henry, who at that time in his life was struggling with stiff, swollen legs, and a rotting wound. Law used weights to get Henry's gait just right. "How was he dealing with that? Probably through alcohol. So this drunkenness, there's also this weight that he's carrying because we know he was by that point grossly obese. All of that has an effect on physicality," added Law.

Henry VIII, who ruled England from 1509 to 1547, famously divorced his first wife against her will, breaking with Rome and making himself the head of the Church of England. "Firebrand, at its heart, is about an abusive husband, said Law. "And that, sadly, is an international and universal story that people, I think recognise and the power and the skills this woman had to tiptoe around this powerful figure was remarkable."

The film, which is based on the 2013 novel "Queen's Gambit" by Elizabeth Fremantle, marks Ainouz's first time competing for Cannes' top prize and is his first English-language film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
2
Taliban's presence in Kazan Forum does not mean its recognition from Moscow: Russian Envoy

Taliban's presence in Kazan Forum does not mean its recognition from Moscow:...

 Afghanistan
3
NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Rybakina wins Rome title after ailing Kalinina retires; Tennis-Rune, Medvedev set up final showdown in Rome and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Rybakina wins Rome title after ailing Kalinina r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023