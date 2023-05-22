Left Menu

He is my home, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor wrote.She also shared a series of never-seen-before pictures from their engagement party, describing the event as living a dream....

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2023 13:02 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 12:58 IST
Parineeti Chopra details relationship with Raghav Chadha: When you know, you know
Parineeti Chopra Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Parineeti Chopra on Monday said she found her ''the one'' in fiance-politician Raghav Chadha soon after they shared a meal over breakfast.

Chopra and Chadha, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP, got engaged on May 13 in a private ceremony attended by family members and political leaders in New Delhi.

Rumours of the couple's wedding started doing the rounds in March after they were spotted together in Mumbai.

In a Twitter thread, Chopra shared details about their relationship.

''When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home,'' the ''Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'' actor wrote.

She also shared a series of never-seen-before pictures from their engagement party, describing the event as ''living a dream''.

''... a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed.

''As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined,'' Chopra added in the post.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's ''Chamkila''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

