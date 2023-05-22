'The Kerala Story' reaches Rs 200 crore mark at India box office

Left Menu

A special screening of the movie was organised at the main theatre of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India FTII on Saturday amid a protest by some students.

''The Kerala Story'' has raised Rs 200 crore at the India box office, the makers said Monday.

In a press note, production house Sunshine Pictures said ''The Kerala Story'' has touched Rs 200 crore net at the Indian box office and continues to grow across the country. Directed by Sudipto Sen and fronted by Adah Sharma, the Hindi movie released in India on May 5.

Produced by Vipul Shah, ''The Kerala Story'' depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).

The movie, which has polarised the political discourse in the country, was banned by the West Bengal government on May 8, fearing tensions among communities. Theatres in Tamil Nadu had decided to stop the screening from May 7 onwards, citing the law-and-order situation and a poor audience turnout.

Last week, the Supreme Court stayed the West Bengal government's order banning the film in the state and asked Tamil Nadu to ensure the safety of the moviegoers. A special screening of the movie was organised at the main theatre of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) on Saturday amid a protest by some students.

