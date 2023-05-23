Cannes 2023: Lily-Rose Depp's 'The Idol' gets five-minute standing ovation

Filmmaker Sam Levinson's series 'The Idol' starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye received a five-minute-standing ovation on Monday at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, After the screening of the first two episodes of the series that debuts next month, Levinson, turned emotional while addressing the crowd at the Grand Theatre Lumiere, where he was flanked by his two stars.

"I am incredibly proud of this show, and I'm proud of the way we made this show," he said, adding, "I feel like I gained a family .. I know that sounds a little culty but that's the way it feels." The Idol stars Depp as Jocelyn, a super-ambitious Britney-esque character who has recently hit the big time in the dog-eat-dog world of showbiz. After a nervous breakdown derailed her last tour, she's determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America, reported Deadline.

The first two episodes shown at the premiere introduced Depp's Jocelyn, who's dissatisfied with her comeback record and wants to hold back on releasing it. Then she meet's Abel's character Tedros (Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past, in his club -- it's an instant hook up. He turns on the coercive control fast along with some 50 Shades-level BDSM and makes her remix her record that night, filling it with the sounds of her sexual panting, as per Deadline. The show is all set to stream on HBO from June 6. (ANI)

