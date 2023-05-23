Kendra Dance Festival to stage dance dramas on Karna, Durga and Meera

The Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK) will stage dance dramas based on the Indian mythological characters Karna, Durga and 16th century mystic poet Meera at the upcoming Kendra Dance Festival.

Directed by Shobha Deepak Singh (vice chairperson and director, SBKK), the dance dramas will be held at Kamani Auditorium from May 25 with Shashidharan Nair's choreography and Shubha Mudgal's music.

The dance festival will open with a depiction of 16th century mystic poet Meera's life and poetry.

''Meera's glory lay in her ability to articulate through poetry, the turbulence that transpired in her life. Her life seems to be a metaphor for most women, where centuries later, Meera's name lives on. Wherever Meera went, she spread the message of liberation and urged an inner awakening, through the effervescence of her poetry,'' the organisers said. On May 27 and 28, the festival will host dance dramas portraying Karna and Durga, respectively.

While the ballet on Karna is dedicated to all those ''who are denied the rightful place in the social milieu'', 'Shree Durga' will demonstrate the ''feminine power that conquers over the several mindless demons of society''. ''The idea is to convey the relevance of the sentiments of yesteryears to the existing generation in the most subtle and easy way. Each year has helped to nurture tradition while retaining the interest of the modern mindset,'' Singh said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)