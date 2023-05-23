Aussie PM finds new 'Boss' of Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena in Modi

The last time Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena was buzzing with so much energy was when Bruce Springsteen performed a concert in 2017.

On Tuesday, there was a new 'Boss' at the venue who captivated an adoring crowd of 21,000, overshadowing the welcome that the American rockstar received.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the Indian diaspora at the packed stadium, was compared by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese with the American music legend, known to his fans as the 'Boss'.

''The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the Boss,'' Albanese said, adding that Modi gets a ''rock star reception'' wherever he goes.

Springsteen and his E Street Band toured Australia in 2017 and his first performance in Qudos Bank Arena, which hosted Modi this time, was attended by a crowd of over 18,000, according to Australian media reports, a number eclipsed by those attending the event on Tuesday.

Regarded one of the most influential rock stars alive, Springsteen enjoys a massive popularity across the globe and in India where he performed in 1988. He is known for his energetic performances that can rival many young musicians of the current era.

The music icon, 73, shot to fame in the 70s with ''Born to Run'' and followed it up with chart topping albums ''Darkness on the Edge of Town'', ''The River'', ''Born in the USA'' and ''The Rising''. His other albums are ''Wrecking Ball'' and ''High Hopes'' among many others.

It is rare to not recognise a Springsteen song with fans in concert tours grooving to hit tracks and singing along numbers like ''Thunder Road'', ''Dancing in the Dark'', ''The River'', ''I'm on Fire'', ''Hungry Heart'', ''Nebraska'', ''Glory Days'' and ''Badlands''.

The Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe winning artist's fandom was also the subject of a Gurinder Chadha movie ''Blinded by the Light''.

