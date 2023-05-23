Akshay Kumar offers prayers at Kedarnath temple
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday offered prayers at the famous Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district. The 55-year-old star is currently shooting for his next feature project in the state.
Kumar arrived in a helicopter and walked barefoot from the helipad to the Himalayan temple to take part in a 'puja', Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee CEO Yogendra Singh said.
The actor, dressed in a black T-shirt and trackpants, was followed by a group of fans as he entered the temple.
After exiting the temple, Kumar greeted the fans and said it was an overwhelming experience.
The actor also shared a photo of the temple on his Instagram and wrote, ''Jai Baba Bholenath (sic).''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
