Left Menu

Ban on 'The Kerala Story' not correct: Kangana Ranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said the ban imposed on The Kerala Story by some states was unconstitutional after it was cleared by the CBFC.Banning a film which has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification CBFC amounts to insulting the constitution.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 23-05-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 19:27 IST
Ban on 'The Kerala Story' not correct: Kangana Ranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said the ban imposed on ''The Kerala Story'' by some states was ''unconstitutional'' after it was cleared by the CBFC.

''Banning a film which has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) amounts to insulting the constitution. The ban on 'The Kerala Story' by some states is not correct'' Ranaut, 36, told reporters here.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, ''The Kerala Story'' has polarised the political discourse in the country as it depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).

The West Bengal government had imposed a ban on the film on May 8, apprehending tensions among the communities. Theatres in Tamil Nadu had decided to stop its screening, citing the law-and-order situation and a poor audience turnout.

Last week, the Supreme Court stayed the West Bengal government's order banning the film in the state and asked Tamil Nadu to ensure the safety of the moviegoers.

According to Ranaut, people often complain that Bollywood does not make the kind of films they want to watch.

''When a film like 'The Kerala Story' is made, people's complaint is redressed. Such films help the film industry,'' she said.

''The Kerala Story'' stars Adah Sharma in the lead, along with actors Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. The movie has so far raised over Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023