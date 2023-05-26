IIFA Rocks 2023: Hosts RajKummar Rao, Farah Khan arrive in style on green carpet

And the IIFA 2023 mega celebrations have just begun. Ahead of the main event of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in Abu Dhabi, celebrities arrived for the musical extravaganza IIFA Rocks 2023 on Friday. Hosts for the night, Farah Khan and RajKummar Rao lit up the green carpet with their gracious presence.

The duo arrived in style for the event. RajKummar looked dapper in a black stylish suit that he teamed up with glasses. He posed with IIFA trophy on the carpet.

Farah Khan opted for a stunning red wine ensemble. She also posed with the trophy while posing for shutterbugs on the green carpet. The below-attached image is proof of the fact that the duo were in fun mode.

While speaking to the media, Farah heaped praises on her co-host RajKummar. She said, "RajKummar has a great sense of humour. We get along very well. Our tastes are very different but that's a fun part."

At the press event on Thursday, Farah earlier mentioned that "IIFA is a real example of a worldwide phenomenon that not only recognises and honours the excellence of Indian cinema on a global scale but also offers the entire film industry a terrific opportunity." The grand finale - Nexa IIFA Awards will take place on 27th May and will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal along with electrifying performances by Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh. (ANI)

