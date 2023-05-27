Left Menu

'How to Have Sex' wins Cannes' 'Certain Regard' competition

"We want to thank and remember and honour all the spirits of the Indigenous who had their lives interrupted by massacres all over our bloody continent," said Nader Messora on Friday. "Un Certain Regard" is a competition focused on arthouse films that runs parallel to the main competition, the Palme d'Or, which will be announced on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2023 12:34 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 12:34 IST
'How to Have Sex' wins Cannes' 'Certain Regard' competition

The provocatively titled film "How to Have Sex," about three British teen girls who go on holiday with the aim of drinking, clubbing and hooking up, won the top prize in the "Un Certain Regard" competition at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday. However, there was a slight hiccup: Molly Manning Walker was not in the room when the award for her debut feature was announced. The director was on her way back from Italy and running late from the airport - prompting jury president John C. Reilly to belt out a song to distract audiences during the wait.

"I just ran here from Italy, guys," said the British director, who was out of breath when she finally took the stage in a T-shirt and jogging shorts. Manning Walker has said that she wanted to make a film from a girls' point of view and that she hopes the film can start a bigger conversation around consent and what is good sex.

The Hollywood Reporter summarized the "striking" film as "a quiet stunner" while The Guardian newspaper gave it four out of five stars, calling it "an interestingly unsentimental film, without the coming-of-age cliches." "Hounds," by Kamal Lazraq, about a father and son in Casablanca who have to deal with a kidnapping gone wrong, took the jury prize.

The first Sudanese film to be included in the Cannes official selection, "Goodbye Julia," took the freedom award. Director Mohamed Kordofani thanked the Sudanese people for their support as well as for not giving up. "In the worst time of my country, I'm extremely proud to be Sudanese," he said.

"The Buriti Flower," which follows the Indigenous Kraho people in the heart of the Brazilian forest, won the ensemble prize for directors Joao Salaviza and Renee Nader Messora. "We want to thank and remember and honour all the spirits of the Indigenous who had their lives interrupted by massacres all over our bloody continent," said Nader Messora on Friday.

"Un Certain Regard" is a competition focused on arthouse films that runs parallel to the main competition, the Palme d'Or, which will be announced on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023