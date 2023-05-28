'Sengol' is something to do with our culture and culture cannot be ignored: Padma Subrahmanyam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament Building on Sunday. On the special occasion, classical dancer and author Padma Subrahmanyam discussed the role of 'Sengol' established in the new Parliament House. Talking to ANI, Padma shared her happiness about the new parliament building inauguration. He said," All that I have to say I feel so happy. The small letter that I wrote has such a great effect. I am only praying when the new parliament building is inaugurated, it is the beginning of the golden age of Indian history.

She further added, "Let the 'Sengol' stand there erect reminding people of the importance of being straightforward, caring for people, and not bending in any way away from justice." Regarding her book on Sengol and how crucial it is to Tamil culture, she said, the idea of "Dharma Dhand" has existed throughout India since the Ramayana and Mahabharata eras, and there has been a continuation of that tradition in South India. "Dharma Dhanda" is known as "Sengol" in Tamil.

She added, "Sengol means that stick which reminds you of refinement in thought words and action." Padma shared her thoughts on the letter she wrote to the prime minister regarding Sengol, she said, " So, this is a very happy moment and I feel particularly gratified and thankful to god... I send a letter to the honourable prime minister. Translating the very important article that came from 'Thuglak Tamil magazine' and the article was written by no less than a person 'Shri GuruMurti'. and this is the letter that I sent to Prime Minister ji in 2021. And it has rectified so well much more than what I expected."

Further, she explained how governance has to be, "Governance has to be based on ethical ideals for the welfare of humanity and 'Sengol' was not representing monarchy but it was given to the king by the Rajguru. For him, to remember that justice is something that cannot be compromised. So, this is the philosophy of 'Sengol'. When asked about the politics that took place regarding the establishment of 'Sengol', she replied, "I am not a politician, to be honest, and I dont understand petty-mindedness because 'Sengol' is something to do with our culture and culture cannot be ignored whether you are a politician. If my country is known all over the world, it is because of the culture, and the preservation of the culture that we have cultural values."

Padma urged those who interpret 'Sengol' as a religious symbol to view it as a stunning work of art. "Still, you adore it. What an amazing carving you have. History is significant, and every person should be proud of their heritage. Other nations are extremely proud of their short histories. And I can't think of any reason why we shouldn't be proud of our own past." She added, "Even if you want to interpret 'Sengol' as a religious symbol, take it as a beautiful piece of art. You still love it. What a wonderful carving you have. And our country has a culture that gives culture to symbolism. Symbolism is very important for everything. There is meaning and emblem for every ethical value.

"So, I hope people understand these ethical values of 'Sengol' and stop this unnecessary waste of time instead of taking pride and owning the whole success story of building a beautiful, wonderful castle that is a temple of democracy. I don't think there should be room for any petty-mindedness," She said. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing puja. PM Modi also prostrated as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony.Before it was installed in the new Parliament building, PM Modi was handed over the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams. The 'Sengol' marked the transfer of power from the British to the Indians in 1947.

The new Parliament building will enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. In the present structure of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha. Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber. (ANI)

