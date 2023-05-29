Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Jyeshtha Ashtami festival in Texas

Texas in the US celebrated Jyeshtha Ashtami, an annual festival of Goddess Ragnya.

Recreating the atmosphere and times spent during the pre-exodus era at the Kheer Bhawani-Tulamulla in Kashmir, members of the community of more than 200 families from various cities in Texas like Austin and Dallas drove all the way to Houston and paid their obeisance at the Hindu Worship Society temple. The temple was tastefully decorated for the occasion.

The devotees prayed for the peace and prosperity of the community.

Amit Raina, president of the Texas Kashmiri Biradari, said the Kashmiri Hindu community in Texas is very vibrant and cohesive. ''We organise 3-4 major festivals like Shivratri, Navreh and Diwali every year to bring the community together and ensure that our kids imbibe the rich Kashmiri cultural values and ethos.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)