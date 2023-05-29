GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has roped in veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan to raise awareness about shingles.

''Today, India's ageing population is rising, and we need to make them aware of diseases such as shingles which can impact their quality of life,'' GSK Medical Director Rashmi Hegde said in a statement.

The campaign film involving Bachchan evocatively captures the agonising pain caused by shingles and its debilitating impact on the people living with it. It gives an important message that it is possible to protect ageing adults against this pain through vaccination. * * * * * * Mobil signs Hrithik Roshan as new brand ambassador * ExxonMobil Lubricants on Monday said it has appointed actor Hrithik Roshan as its new brand ambassador. ''We believe his personality will resonate well with trade partners and consumers to feel confident about what Mobil can deliver to serve India's lubrication needs,'' ExxonMobil Lubricants CEO Vipin Rana siad in a statement. ExxonMobil's downstream business engages in the distribution, sales and marketing of Mobil branded lubricants and specialties. * * * * * * * Jaipur Rugs executes over 7,000 square feet of carpet work in the new Parliament Building * Jaipur Rugs, the country's largest handmade rug manufacturer, on Monday, said it has completed over 7,000 square feet interiors work in the new Parliament Building.

The areas adorned by Jaipur Rugs include the Ministers' offices in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, as well as the Solicitor General offices for both chambers.

Additionally, the waiting areas on the UGF (Upper Ground Floor) and FF (First Floor) have received meticulous attention, further enhancing the overall grandeur of the Parliament Building.

The interior design concept revolves around a palette of earthy tones, such as maroons, browns, beiges, and rusts, complemented by refreshing hues of aqua, mint greens, and blues.

The design selection and finalisation process were meticulously undertaken in various stages, allowing for customization and attention to detail.

