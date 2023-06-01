Soni Razdan's father and Alia Bhatt's grandfather Narendranath Razdan dies at 94

Narendranath Razdan, father of actor Soni Razdan and maternal grandfather of actor Alia Bhatt, died on Thursday due to age-related ailments. He was 94.

Soni Razdan shared the news of her father's demise on her official Instagram account.

Calling him ''an avid golfer, music lover and light of our lives'', the veteran actor wrote the family is fortunate to have known a kind and loving soul like him.

''Daddy, grandpa, Nindi - our Angel here on earth. We are so thankful to have called you ours. So grateful to have lived a life basking in your incandescent glow. So blessed to have been touched by your kind, loving, gentle and always vibrant soul.

''You have taken a piece of us with you but we will never be parted with your spirit. It inhabits us all and will remind us always of what it truly means to be alive. Wherever you are - it's now a happier place because of that beautiful laugh of yours. We love you our silly, beautiful, funny boy - until we meet again,'' Soni Razdan, 66, wrote.

Narendranath Razdan, an architect, died 15 days before what would have been his 95th birthday.

On her Instagram, Alia shared a throwback video of her maternal grandfather's birthday celebration with him beaming at the camera.

In her tribute, the ''Brahmastra'' star listed some of her grandfather's qualities.

''Played golf till 93. Worked till 93. Made the best omelette. Told the best stories. Played the violin. Played with his great granddaughter. Loved his cricket. Loved his sketching. Loved his family & till the very last moment... loved his life!'' she wrote.

''My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy.. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give! Until we meet again,'' Alia added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)