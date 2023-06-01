Kim Cattrall to briefly reprise 'Sex and the City' role in 'And Just Like That...'

Actor Kim Cattrall will reportedly reprise her iconic role as Samantha Jones in the season two finale of ''And Just Like That...,'' Max's revival series of HBO's ''Sex and the City''.

According to entertainment portal Variety, this appears to be a one-off appearance as of now for the actor, who had repeatedly said she won't return to the franchise.

Cattrall, who plays the sex-positive PR professional Samantha, will only appear in one scene of ''And Just Like That...'' The 66-year-old filmed her dialogues on March 22 in New York City, without seeing or speaking with stars of the series, including Sarah Jessica Parker, or with showrunner Michael Patrick King.

Cattrall's decision to not reprise her famous character in a future third film on ''Sex and the City'' led to a public fallout with co-star Parker. Insiders said, in the scene, Samantha, who in the show has moved to London, will have a phone conversation with Parker's Carrie Bradshaw.

In the first season of ''And Just Like That'', Carrie engaged with an estranged Samantha over text, and in the finale, the duo made a plan to see each other in order to reconcile.

A representative for Cattrall didn't respond to requests for comment. HBO's streamer Max did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

