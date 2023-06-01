Left Menu

Kim Cattrall to briefly reprise 'Sex and the City' role in 'And Just Like That...'

Insiders said, in the scene, Samantha, who in the show has moved to London, will have a phone conversation with Parkers Carrie Bradshaw.In the first season of And Just Like That, Carrie engaged with an estranged Samantha over text, and in the finale, the duo made a plan to see each other in order to reconcile.A representative for Cattrall didnt respond to requests for comment.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-06-2023 15:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 15:25 IST
Kim Cattrall to briefly reprise 'Sex and the City' role in 'And Just Like That...'
Kim Cattrall Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Kim Cattrall will reportedly reprise her iconic role as Samantha Jones in the season two finale of ''And Just Like That...,'' Max's revival series of HBO's ''Sex and the City''.

According to entertainment portal Variety, this appears to be a one-off appearance as of now for the actor, who had repeatedly said she won't return to the franchise.

Cattrall, who plays the sex-positive PR professional Samantha, will only appear in one scene of ''And Just Like That...'' The 66-year-old filmed her dialogues on March 22 in New York City, without seeing or speaking with stars of the series, including Sarah Jessica Parker, or with showrunner Michael Patrick King.

Cattrall's decision to not reprise her famous character in a future third film on ''Sex and the City'' led to a public fallout with co-star Parker. Insiders said, in the scene, Samantha, who in the show has moved to London, will have a phone conversation with Parker's Carrie Bradshaw.

In the first season of ''And Just Like That'', Carrie engaged with an estranged Samantha over text, and in the finale, the duo made a plan to see each other in order to reconcile.

A representative for Cattrall didn't respond to requests for comment. HBO's streamer Max did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023