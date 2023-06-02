Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: National Ramayana festival will see one epic with different interpretations, say artistes

The story of Ramayana is the same in India and Indonesia, but cultural factors give rise to different interpretations of the epic, said Indonesian dancer Ni Wayan Sriyani, who has come to Chhattisgarh to perform at National Ramayana Festival here.

PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 02-06-2023 15:15 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 15:12 IST
Chhattisgarh: National Ramayana festival will see one epic with different interpretations, say artistes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The story of 'Ramayana' is the same in India and Indonesia, but cultural factors give rise to different interpretations of the epic, said Indonesian dancer Ni Wayan Sriyani, who has come to Chhattisgarh to perform at 'National Ramayana Festival here. Sriyani portrays the character of Lord Ram and loves the fact that he fought so hard to bring his beloved wife Sita back to the family. Rama's character requires a lot of improvisation, as it involves a lot of body movement, she said. ''The story of Ramayana is same in India and Bali, but cultural factors make it different,'' Sriyani told PTI on the sidelines of the three-day festival organised at Ramleela Maidan in Raigarh city. In the Balinese interpretation, there are three types of characters — male, female and a middle character, she said. ''Rama's character falls in the middle category, as it is not an extreme male form. Women can also portray Rama, as his expressions are not extreme like that of Ravan,'' Sriyani said. “Ramayana” provides lessons about good, evil, love and several other aspects of life, she said, explaining why she was drawn to the epic. Penh Chunnit, who heads the Cambodian dance troupe, said there are 27 regions in Cambodia and each has added some unique factor to ''Reamker'' (Cambodian Ramayana). Among performers from other states, K S Hegde, who leads the Yakshagana group from Karnataka, said this is probably for the first time that such a large-scale event on ''Ramayana'' is being held. A sixth generation Yakshagana performer, Hegde said that while the epic is famous in South Asia, during their performances in western countries, dancers have to employ more theatrical elements for the audiences' enjoyment. Yakshagana is a popular form of folk theatre in Karnataka, which originated more than 500 years ago. Hegde's team has performed in the US, UK, UAE, Indonesia and others. ''Ramayana is a good medium of cultural exchange'', he said. The National Ramayana Festival, which started on Thursday, will see performances by artistes from 12 states and two international troupes — Cambodia and Indonesia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023