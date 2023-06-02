Kim Seon Ho shares promising updates on film The Childe

Kim Seon Ho recently made a special appearance on Kim Jong Kook's YouTube channel, GYM JONG KOOK, where the two stars hit the gym together. It was the first time they met in person, and Kim Jong Kook couldn't help but praise Kim Seon Ho's impressive physique, saying, "He's got such broad shoulders and stands so tall that it's almost a shame to see him sitting down."

In a humble response, Seon Ho admitted, "I actually took a two-month break from exercising." He continued, "I used to think I was in decent shape until I saw you looking so fit. Now I'm completely amazed." He added with a laugh, "I've been going all out at the gym for the past two days just for this show," which sparked laughter from everyone present.

During the visit, Seon Ho proudly showed off a cap he received from his favorite gym. Kim Jong Kook asked him about his experience with a personal trainer, to which Seon Ho confidently replied, "It's been a year. When it comes to lifting light weights, no one can beat me. I've been told that my form with lighter weights is excellent."

Apart from his gym adventures, Kim Seon Ho also shared exciting news about his upcoming film, 'The Childe.' He revealed, "Despite not working out during filming, I managed to lose around twenty pounds in a short period of time. Although I used to have slightly visible abs, my usual exercise routine is more about maintaining a sense of calmness and focus rather than purely for physical reasons. Usually, I don't work out when I'm on a filming project."

Impressed by Seon Ho's physique, Kim Jong Kook commented, "With your good physique, you have the potential to build an amazing body by adding more muscle. Just imagine handsome faces with muscular bodies. That combination is a powerful asset, especially for breaking into Hollywood." In a lighthearted response, Seon Ho jokingly remarked, "Well, I haven't received any offers yet, so that might be why."

