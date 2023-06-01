Left Menu

Is Reborn Rich Team planning Season 2? Know in detail

Updated: 01-06-2023 17:43 IST
Image Credit: Reborn Rich / Viu Original
The popular K-drama series, Reborn Rich, concluded its first season with a gripping final episode on December 25, 2022. The show captivated audiences with its intriguing storyline, filled with mysteries and thrilling climaxes. Although the series wrapped up neatly, it left some loose ends, leading many fans to speculate about the possibility of a Season 2.

One actor who has been generating considerable buzz lately is Song Joong-ki. After his remarkable portrayal of an antihero in Vincenzo, he once again impressed fans with his performance in Reborn Rich, where he skillfully portrayed two distinct characters from different periods. The drama received high acclaim from viewers, as evidenced by the final episode's impressive nationwide ratings of 26.9%, making it the second highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history in terms of both viewership ratings and viewers.

Fans, particularly those of Song Joong-ki, are eagerly awaiting news about the potential second season of Reborn Rich. However, during the production of the series, the creators did not provide any hints about Season 2. On June 1st, the production team behind JTBC's drama Reborn Rich made an official statement, saying, "Although there haven't been any specific discussions yet, due to the significant interest from viewers, we are currently considering various options for Season 2."

Simultaneously, another media outlet reported that discussions are underway for the pre-production of a sequel to Reborn Rich. However, it is important to note that the production team has not engaged in any specific discussions regarding the sequel, despite these reports.

Previously, "Maknae Son of Chaebol House," a drama that aired last year, achieved the highest viewership rating of 26.9%, ranking second in JTBC's history. This success has fueled expectations for a second season of "The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate Family." The drama, which revolves around a secretary who manages the risks faced by the chaebol head family, returning as the youngest son of the chaebol family and living a second life, has garnered significant popularity.

As fans eagerly anticipate news about Reborn Rich Season 2, it remains to be seen whether the production team will move forward with the sequel and continue to enthrall audiences with the captivating storylines and exceptional performances that made the series a hit.

