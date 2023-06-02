Left Menu

'Indiana Jones 5' to hit Indian screens on this date

Harrison Ford will reprise his longtime role as the adventurous archaeologist in the forthcoming film, which is directed by James Mangold and also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Jones' goddaughter, Helena Shaw, and Mads Mikkelsen as the villain.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 21:21 IST
'Indiana Jones 5' to hit Indian screens on this date
Poster of Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There's good news for 'Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny' fans in India. The much-awaited action adventure will hit the theatres in India a day prior to the US on June 29.

Harrison Ford will reprise his longtime role as the adventurous archaeologist in the forthcoming film, which is directed by James Mangold and also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Jones' goddaughter, Helena Shaw, and Mads Mikkelsen as the villain, The Hollywood Reporter reported. In Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Indy and Helena must find a legendary dial with the power to change history before it is found by Jurgen Voller (Mikkelsen), a former Nazi who works for NASA. Other cast members include Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters and Ethann Isidore.

Created by George Lucas, the adventure franchise debuted on the big screen in 1981 and the first four films were directed by Steven Spielberg (who executive produces the latest film alongside Lucas). Parkgoers at Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea have already experienced Indy's thrill rides in real life after Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, and Indiana Jones Adventure attractions opened at the theme parks in 1995 and 2008, respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023