Prabhas wishes 'Salaar' director Prashant Neel on his birthday

Actor Prabhas extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the 'Salaar' director Prashant Neel on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 11:35 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 11:35 IST
Prabhas, Prashant Neel (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Prabhas extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the 'Salaar' director Prashant Neel on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, Prabhas shared a picture on his stories and wrote, "Happy birthday to my darling friend #PrashantNeel."

Talking about 'Salaar' the film stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 28.

Last year, on the 'Baahubali' actor's birthday, the makers of 'Salaar' unveiled a new still from the film. In the photos, Prabhas looks sharp and rugged. The makers of the film released his photos on his special day and wrote, "The person who dreamt incomprehensibly big n transcended boundaries of language, culture n cinema to achieve a global appeal. To the man with an unparalleled following, wishing u long life n success. To our Paramount #Prabhas a very Happy B'day."

The film will be released Pan-India in 5 languages. Prithviraj's character - Vardharaja will be on par with Prabhas' (according to makers), and fans are now excited to see the great drama between the two actors, which might turn out to be the movie's standout moment for the audience!

Pashant Neel is also known for his films like 'KGF: Chapter 1' and 'KGF: Chapter 2'. Meanwhile, Prabhas will be next seen in the upcoming mythological pan-India film 'Adipurush' opposite actors Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan.

Helmed by Om Raut, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

