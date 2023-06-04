Chiranjeevi says had 'non-cancerous polyps' removed, calls out media for 'unnecessary confusion'

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi has criticised some media reports for causing ''unnecessary confusion'' about his health by misquoting his recent remarks about undergoing a medical procedure for the removal of ''non-cancerous polyps''.

Recently at the launch of a cancer care centre, the Telugu cinema star had said that he was able to prevent cancer by undergoing regular medical tests.

In a Twitter post on Saturday night, the 67-year-old actor said some media organisations did not understand him properly and published reports saying, ''I got cancer and I survived due to treatment''. ''I said that non-cancerous polyps were detected and removed. I only said, 'If I hadn't done the test first, it would have turned out to be cancer'. That's why everyone should take precautions and undergo medical tests/screening','' Chiranjeevi wrote on the microblogging site.

The ''Waltair Veerayya'' star called out media organisations for writing ''nonsense'' without understanding the subject completely. ''...Some media organisations did not understand this properly and started scrolling and web articles saying 'I got cancer' and 'I survived due to treatment'. This has caused unnecessary confusion. ''Many well wishers are sending messages about my health. This clarification is for all of them. Also an appeal to such journalists. Don't write nonsense without understanding the subject. Because of this, many people are scared and hurt,'' he added.

Chiranjeevi will next be seen in ''Bholaa Shankar''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)